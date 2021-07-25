Bioinformatics Associate Scientist | Codex DNA

Summary of Role:

We are seeking a Bioinformatics Associate Scientist to join our R&D Team. This role will report to the Bioinformatics Lead within the R&D group and will have an opportunity to contribute to the development of new products and building our business around our biopolymer-printer. A successful candidate will enjoy working in a fast-paced and a highly collaborative start-up environment doing cutting-edge science. This person will work closely with personnel from the R&D, Software, Engineering and Operations Teams.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to maintaining and developing DNA synthesis design tools.
  • Aid in maintaining and developing Variant Detection and De Novo NGS Pipelines
  • Develop Python scripts for R&D automation and analysis.
  • Maintain and Update LIMS systems
  • Use Test Driven Development to maintain and develop Bioinformatic APIs
  • Keep up to date with scientific literature in the areas of strategic interest to Codex DNA.
  • Must demonstrate a solid scientific proficiency, creativity, ability to collaborate effectively with others, and independent thought processes.
  • Must be capable of working on problems of diverse scope in which analysis of data requires a detailed evaluation of possible factors.
  • Serve as an example to Codex DNA’s Culture.
  • All other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:

  • Experience in NGS data analysis and pipelines, including algorithm development.
  • Experience developing and debugging tools in programming languages such as Python, R, C/C++, Java, Perl, or Matlab.
  • Experienced working with command line tools in a Linux shell environment.
  • Proficiency in working with databases and data management platforms (ex. MySQL/Postgres/JSON)
  • Proven ability to independently contribute to several distinct projects at once.
  • Ability to exercise judgment within broadly defined practices and policies in selecting methods, techniques, and evaluation criteria for obtaining results. 

Preferred Qualifications

  • Experience working with Docker containers and cloud-based compute environments.
  • Experience using High Performance Computing Clusters
  • Experience with CI/CD and Agile sprint environments
  • Experience developing and deploying Django applications. 

Education & Experience Required:

  • BS with 2-4 years of experience or MS with 0-2 years of experience.
  • Will consider degrees in Bioinformatics, Computer Science, Statistics, Genomic Sciences, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Microbial Ecology, or a related field.
  • Lab experience working with DNA or synthetic biology is a plus.

Working Conditions:

  • As a critical and essential role, the candidate must be willing and able to travel to the San Diego, CA office to report to work. We have protocols in place to provide a safe, socially distanced work environment.
  • Ability to lift up to 15 pounds required

