Bioinformatics Associate Scientist | Codex DNA

We are seeking a Bioinformatics Associate Scientist to join our R&D Team. This role will report to the Bioinformatics Lead within the R&D group and will have an opportunity to contribute to the development of new products and building our business around our biopolymer-printer. A successful candidate will enjoy working in a fast-paced and a highly collaborative start-up environment doing cutting-edge science. This person will work closely with personnel from the R&D, Software, Engineering and Operations Teams.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Contribute to maintaining and developing DNA synthesis design tools.
- Aid in maintaining and developing Variant Detection and De Novo NGS Pipelines
- Develop Python scripts for R&D automation and analysis.
- Maintain and Update LIMS systems
- Use Test Driven Development to maintain and develop Bioinformatic APIs
- Keep up to date with scientific literature in the areas of strategic interest to Codex DNA.
- Must demonstrate a solid scientific proficiency, creativity, ability to collaborate effectively with others, and independent thought processes.
- Must be capable of working on problems of diverse scope in which analysis of data requires a detailed evaluation of possible factors.
- Serve as an example to Codex DNA’s Culture.
- All other duties as assigned
Required Qualifications:
- Experience in NGS data analysis and pipelines, including algorithm development.
- Experience developing and debugging tools in programming languages such as Python, R, C/C++, Java, Perl, or Matlab.
- Experienced working with command line tools in a Linux shell environment.
- Proficiency in working with databases and data management platforms (ex. MySQL/Postgres/JSON)
- Proven ability to independently contribute to several distinct projects at once.
- Ability to exercise judgment within broadly defined practices and policies in selecting methods, techniques, and evaluation criteria for obtaining results.
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience working with Docker containers and cloud-based compute environments.
- Experience using High Performance Computing Clusters
- Experience with CI/CD and Agile sprint environments
- Experience developing and deploying Django applications.
Education & Experience Required:
- BS with 2-4 years of experience or MS with 0-2 years of experience.
- Will consider degrees in Bioinformatics, Computer Science, Statistics, Genomic Sciences, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Microbial Ecology, or a related field.
- Lab experience working with DNA or synthetic biology is a plus.
Working Conditions:
- As a critical and essential role, the candidate must be willing and able to travel to the San Diego, CA office to report to work. We have protocols in place to provide a safe, socially distanced work environment.
- Ability to lift up to 15 pounds required
