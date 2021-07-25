Bioinformatics Associate Scientist | Codex DNA

Summary of Role:

We are seeking a Bioinformatics Associate Scientist to join our R&D Team. This role will report to the Bioinformatics Lead within the R&D group and will have an opportunity to contribute to the development of new products and building our business around our biopolymer-printer. A successful candidate will enjoy working in a fast-paced and a highly collaborative start-up environment doing cutting-edge science. This person will work closely with personnel from the R&D, Software, Engineering and Operations Teams.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Contribute to maintaining and developing DNA synthesis design tools.

Aid in maintaining and developing Variant Detection and De Novo NGS Pipelines

Develop Python scripts for R&D automation and analysis.

Maintain and Update LIMS systems

Use Test Driven Development to maintain and develop Bioinformatic APIs

Keep up to date with scientific literature in the areas of strategic interest to Codex DNA.

Must demonstrate a solid scientific proficiency, creativity, ability to collaborate effectively with others, and independent thought processes.

Must be capable of working on problems of diverse scope in which analysis of data requires a detailed evaluation of possible factors.

Serve as an example to Codex DNA’s Culture.

All other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:

Experience in NGS data analysis and pipelines, including algorithm development.

Experience developing and debugging tools in programming languages such as Python, R, C/C++, Java, Perl, or Matlab.

Experienced working with command line tools in a Linux shell environment.

Proficiency in working with databases and data management platforms (ex. MySQL/Postgres/JSON)

Proven ability to independently contribute to several distinct projects at once.

Ability to exercise judgment within broadly defined practices and policies in selecting methods, techniques, and evaluation criteria for obtaining results.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience working with Docker containers and cloud-based compute environments.

Experience using High Performance Computing Clusters

Experience with CI/CD and Agile sprint environments

Experience developing and deploying Django applications.

Education & Experience Required:

BS with 2-4 years of experience or MS with 0-2 years of experience.

Will consider degrees in Bioinformatics, Computer Science, Statistics, Genomic Sciences, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Microbial Ecology, or a related field.

Lab experience working with DNA or synthetic biology is a plus.

Working Conditions: