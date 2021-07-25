Inside Sales Manager | Codex DNA

About Codex DNA:

Our mission is to apply our breakthroughs in automation solutions for DNA, RNA, and protein synthesis to enable customers to program and “write” synthetic biology that creates sustainable healthcare and technology solutions for some of humanity’s biggest challenges. Our gene synthesis portfolio reduces the turnaround time for synthesizing workflows from weeks and months to days and hours, and includes the BioXp™ system, DNA services, Gibson Assembly® reagents, and Vmax™ chemically competent cells. In addition to automating, accelerating, and optimizing DNA design, synthesis, cloning and amplification, Codex DNA and the BioXp™ system ensure your designs stay in your hands, marrying speed and security for innovators in drug discovery, vaccine development, precision medicine, and beyond.

Summary of Role:

The Inside Sales Manager will build, coach, and lead a team of Inside Sales Representatives. Territory coverage will be global with particular emphasis on accounts in the US. This individual will work collaboratively with Sales and Marketing leadership to define and execute commercial strategy. They will be a strong partner with Marketing and Field Sales to drive lead generation and qualification.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Lead and coach a team of inside sales representatives

Partner with the other sales leaders to assure partnership and alignment exists between inside sales and the outside sales team

Define and execute strategies to achieve given sales targets

Lead by example by selling, refining pitches, and refining best practices

Collaborate closely with Marketing to ensure lead generation strategies support sales targets, and with Field Sales team to develop given territories

Support ongoing business from existing customers

Utilize tools to work efficiently (e.g. CRM, email, Teams), and bring online new tools where helpful

Ensure routine and accurate management of records in CRM

Other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:

8+ year relevant experience with at least 3 years managing direct reports

5+ years of sales success with life science instrumentation & devices.

Intense focus on improving lead gen process and qualification to drive sales.

Collaborative nature, desire to achieve team wins.

Experience with building and motivating teams to drive results in a high growth/dynamic environment.

Education Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in a Life Science, Education or Business-related discipline

Graduate degree preferred

Working Conditions: