Project Manager, BioFoundry Services | Codex DNA

About Codex DNA:

Our mission is to apply our breakthroughs in automation solutions for DNA, RNA, and protein synthesis to enable customers to program and “write” synthetic biology that creates sustainable healthcare and technology solutions for some of humanity’s biggest challenges. Our gene synthesis portfolio reduces the turnaround time for synthesizing workflows from weeks and months to days and hours, and includes the BioXp™ system, DNA services, Gibson Assembly® reagents, and Vmax™ chemically competent cells. In addition to automating, accelerating, and optimizing DNA design, synthesis, cloning and amplification, Codex DNA and the BioXp™ system ensure your designs stay in your hands, marrying speed and security for innovators in drug discovery, vaccine development, precision medicine, and beyond.

Summary of Role:

Reporting to the Director of Service & Support, our Project Manager will coordinate and direct CodexDNA BioFoundry Services projects. The Project Manager controls all activities and directs related personnel involved with BioFoundry Services daily operations, project strategies and communications across stakeholders. Other key responsibilities include project management within the CRM by managing non-disclosure agreements, biosecurity forms, statements of work, master service agreements, customer quotes, purchase orders, etc.

A successful candidate will have held similar roles in the life science environment. They will be comfortable engaging and partnering with internal client leaders: Managers, Sr. Managers, and Directors. This person will be able to balance long-term strategies and vision with short-term business requirements, working effectively across departments, fostering strong team dynamics, and effectively communicate project updates

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Coordinate all activities associated with BioFoundry Services.

Assess new requests based on opportunity size, in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Work with the Operations teams to collect costing for specific custom kit projects and conduct cost analysis as part of the quoting process.

Partner with support teams/individuals capturing detailed input from customers to deliver a successful downstream application workflow.

Analyze BioFoundry Services customer order trends to develop production process efficiency and capacity awareness.

Tracks updates on project progress against milestones, other performance indicators, and prepares management reports.

Track business value realization vs expected outcomes

Conducts project risk assessments; reports identified risks to management; provides recommendations for mitigation of risk (including termination of the project if appropriate).

Builds collaborative relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.

Excellent negotiation and influencing skills and an ability to establish and influence team timelines and expectations

Thrive in a start-up, rapidly growing company environment.

Addresses questions, concerns, and/or complaints throughout the project.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Required Qualifications:

5 + years of relevant work experience in the life sciences/operations or related field, with over 3 years in a customer facing role

PMP, CAPM, and/or comparable project management certifications highly desirable

Experience and comfortable with custom programs

Awareness of LEAN, Six Sigma, 5S, GMP manufacturing, and other process improvement tools

Outstanding leadership, teamwork, and communication skills.

Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams, and to work effectively with customers, internal operations and sales teams to influence results outcome

Detailed and customer service-oriented individual

Education Requirements:

Requires bachelor’s or higher in Biology, Chemistry or related life science field

Working Conditions:

As a critical and essential role, the candidate must be willing and able to travel to the San Diego, CA office to report to work. We have protocols in place to provide a safe, socially distanced work environment.