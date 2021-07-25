Research Associate (Molecular Biology) | Codex DNA

We are seeking a Senior Research Associate to join our R&D Team. This role will report to the Team Lead within the R&D group and will have an opportunity to contribute to the development of new products and building our business around our biopolymer-printer. A successful candidate will enjoy working in a fast-paced and a highly collaborative start-up environment doing cutting-edge science. This person will work closely with personnel from the R&D, Manufacturing and Operations Team.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Conceive, plan and execute wet lab experiments.
- Engage and collaborate with team members at Codex DNA to bring research related initiatives towards new product development.
- Document experiments in detailed and complete reports; present data-supported conclusions in meetings.
- Consistently demonstrate initiative and follow-through in implementing projects and tasks.
- Keep up to date with scientific literature in the areas of strategic interest to Codex DNA.
- All other duties as assigned or necessary
- Required Qualifications:
- Experience with basic molecular biology techniques such as PCR, RT-PCR, Cloning (Gibson Assembly, Conventional Ligation Technique, Golden-Gate Assembly), plasmid and genomic DNA extraction, agarose-gel analysis and extraction of DNA, Microbiological media preparation, Buffers preparation, Sterile Techniques for propagating bacterial and yeast cultures, Sanger Sequencing and NGS data analysis.
- Hands-on experience with in vitro transcription and coupled in vitro transcription-translation, protein overexpression techniques, analysis through SDS-PAGE, Western Blot will be a good fit.
- Innovative in trouble shooting, generating new ideas and constantly willing to learn will be considered highly favorable characteristics for this position.
- Adaptability to changing priorities and projects is expected.
Education Requirements:
MS degree in Life Sciences or a related field with 2+ years of relevant laboratory experience.
