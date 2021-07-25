Research Associate (Molecular Biology) | Codex DNA

Summary of Role:

We are seeking a Senior Research Associate to join our R&D Team. This role will report to the Team Lead within the R&D group and will have an opportunity to contribute to the development of new products and building our business around our biopolymer-printer. A successful candidate will enjoy working in a fast-paced and a highly collaborative start-up environment doing cutting-edge science. This person will work closely with personnel from the R&D, Manufacturing and Operations Team.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Conceive, plan and execute wet lab experiments.

Engage and collaborate with team members at Codex DNA to bring research related initiatives towards new product development.

Document experiments in detailed and complete reports; present data-supported conclusions in meetings.

Consistently demonstrate initiative and follow-through in implementing projects and tasks.

Keep up to date with scientific literature in the areas of strategic interest to Codex DNA.

All other duties as assigned or necessary

Required Qualifications:

Experience with basic molecular biology techniques such as PCR, RT-PCR, Cloning (Gibson Assembly, Conventional Ligation Technique, Golden-Gate Assembly), plasmid and genomic DNA extraction, agarose-gel analysis and extraction of DNA, Microbiological media preparation, Buffers preparation, Sterile Techniques for propagating bacterial and yeast cultures, Sanger Sequencing and NGS data analysis.

Hands-on experience with in vitro transcription and coupled in vitro transcription-translation, protein overexpression techniques, analysis through SDS-PAGE, Western Blot will be a good fit.

Innovative in trouble shooting, generating new ideas and constantly willing to learn will be considered highly favorable characteristics for this position.

Adaptability to changing priorities and projects is expected.

Education Requirements:

MS degree in Life Sciences or a related field with 2+ years of relevant laboratory experience.