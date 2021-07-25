Senior Scientist (mRNA Biology) | Codex DNA

Summary of Role:

We are seeking a Senior Scientist to join our R&D Team. This role will report to the Director of R&D and will have an opportunity to contribute to the development of new workflows for the discovery of pre-clinical mRNA vaccine and therapeutic candidates. A successful candidate will enjoy working in a fast-paced and a highly collaborative start-up environment doing cutting-edge science. This person will work closely with team members from R&D and Operations.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Conceive, plan and execute wet lab experiments.

Manage the day-to-day activities of at least 1-2 direct reports (Research Associates).

Engage and collaborate with team members at Codex DNA to develop and automate novel protocols and workflows.

Manage projects in an efficient manner and successfully deliver against project timelines.

Document experiments in detailed and complete reports; present data-supported conclusions in meetings.

Consistently demonstrate initiative and follow-through in implementing projects and tasks.

Keep up to date with scientific literature in the areas of strategic interest to Codex DNA.

Serve as an example to Codex DNA’s Culture.

All other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications:

3-5 years of experience with team lead experience on at least two fully completed projects and at least 1 year of managerial experience (managing others)

Experience and familiarity with basic molecular biology techniques such as PCR, RT-PCR, Cloning (Gibson Assembly, Conventional Ligation Technique, Golden-Gate Assembly), plasmid and genomic DNA extraction, agarose-gel analysis and extraction of DNA, Microbiological media preparation, Buffer preparation, Sterile Techniques for propagating bacterial and yeast cultures, Sanger Sequencing and NGS data analysis.

transcription to generate mRNA is a must. Experience with developing and implementing assays to determine mRNA capping efficiency, integrity, contamination etc is preferred.

Candidates with prior experience in managing direct reports and leading projects to fruition will be prioritized.

Familiarity/experience with automating biological workflows is a plus.

Innovative in trouble shooting, generating new ideas and constantly willing to learn will be considered highly favorable characteristics for this position.

Adaptability to changing priorities and projects is expected.

Education Requirements:

PhD in Molecular Biology/Synthetic Biology/RNA biology with 3-5 years of experience.

Working Conditions: (Select from Below is applicable)