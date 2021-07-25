Senior Scientist (mRNA Biology) | Codex DNA

Summary of Role:

We are seeking a Senior Scientist to join our R&D Team. This role will report to the Director of R&D and will have an opportunity to contribute to the development of new workflows for the discovery of pre-clinical mRNA vaccine and therapeutic candidates. A successful candidate will enjoy working in a fast-paced and a highly collaborative start-up environment doing cutting-edge science. This person will work closely with team members from R&D and Operations.

 

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Conceive, plan and execute wet lab experiments.
  • Manage the day-to-day activities of at least 1-2 direct reports (Research Associates).
  • Engage and collaborate with team members at Codex DNA to develop and automate novel protocols and workflows.
  • Manage projects in an efficient manner and successfully deliver against project timelines.
  • Document experiments in detailed and complete reports; present data-supported conclusions in meetings.
  • Consistently demonstrate initiative and follow-through in implementing projects and tasks.
  • Keep up to date with scientific literature in the areas of strategic interest to Codex DNA.
  • Serve as an example to Codex DNA’s Culture.
  • All other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications:

  • 3-5 years of experience with team lead experience on at least two fully completed projects and at least 1 year of managerial experience (managing others)
  • Experience and familiarity with basic molecular biology techniques such as PCR, RT-PCR, Cloning (Gibson Assembly, Conventional Ligation Technique, Golden-Gate Assembly), plasmid and genomic DNA extraction, agarose-gel analysis and extraction of DNA, Microbiological media preparation, Buffer preparation, Sterile Techniques for propagating bacterial and yeast cultures, Sanger Sequencing and NGS data analysis.
  • Hands-on experience with in vitro transcription to generate mRNA is a must.
  • Experience with developing and implementing assays to determine mRNA capping efficiency, integrity, contamination etc is preferred.
  • Candidates with prior experience in managing direct reports and leading projects to fruition will be prioritized.
  • Familiarity/experience with automating biological workflows is a plus.
  • Innovative in trouble shooting, generating new ideas and constantly willing to learn will be considered highly favorable characteristics for this position.
  • Adaptability to changing priorities and projects is expected.

 

Education Requirements:

  • PhD in Molecular Biology/Synthetic Biology/RNA biology with 3-5 years of experience.

 

Working Conditions: (Select from Below is applicable)

  • As a critical and essential role, the candidate must be willing and able to travel to the San Diego, CA office to report to work.
  • Ability to lift up to 15 pounds required.

