It is expected that the individual will shape discovery research projects, build collaborations to enhance the scope and impact of the work of the team, and… $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 28 Jul 2021 21:28:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Director/Senior Director – Discovery Research – Adcentrx Therapeutics Inc. – San Diego, CA
It is expected that the individual will shape discovery research projects, build collaborations to enhance the scope and impact of the work of the team, and… $120,000 a year