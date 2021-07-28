Lab Automation Engineer II (2102147) – San Diego, CA | BASF

And we are constantly striving to become an even better place to work. BASF has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America’s Best Large Employers in 2021. Come join us on our journey to create solutions for a sustainable future!

We provide a challenging and rewarding work environment with a strong emphasis on process safety, as well as the safety of our employees and the communities we operate in and are always working to form the best team—especially from within, through an emphasis on lifelong learning and development.

At BASF, we create chemistry through the power of connected minds. By balancing economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility, we are building a more sustainable future through chemistry. As the world’s leading chemical company, we help our customers in nearly every industry meet the current and future needs of society through science and innovation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, age, citizenship, color, religion, sex, marital status, national origin, disability status, gender identity or expression, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.





BASF’s Bioscience division prides itself as a unique and innovative piece of the global BASF enterprise. With over 150 years of history, BASF has proven to be a thought-leader and visionary moving forward to create chemistry for a sustainable future.

The Enzymes team, located predominately in San Diego, has an environment and culture that puts employees first, allowing for personal flexibility and offers a benefits program that is robust and rewarding. Couple that with the organization’s reputation of continued global growth, and the full total rewards as a BASF employee are hard to be matched.

Our research focus is simply stated: We create chemistry for a sustainable future. As a global organization, our employees have a world of opportunity at their fingertips- literally. The pillars of success for BASF Bioscience are as follows:

Connecting people and their passion for bioscience with a structured, engaged, and empowered team while allowing for them to find the work life balance needed to connect with loved ones at home and outside of work priorities/activities. Find yourself in the career you’ve dreamed of with the balance you require

Engaging employees to build a high-performance culture that will drive long-term success for themselves and the company, with an open door to many business units and locations around the world. We offer global development opportunities, as well as, encourage relationship building across the organization

Caring about one another, our customers and stakeholders, and our communities and environment. As part of the BASF Bioscience team, it is our duty to ensure we are driving thoughtful and meaningful innovations for the future. In fact, it stretches beyond our duty…it’s our passion

Putting lifelong learning first by offering a wide range of career development opportunities. This will not be like working at your typical R&D or biotech company. We offer numerous training and development courses, tuition reimbursement, and endorsements for our employees to heighten their career aspirations

Where the Chemistry Happens

With a focus on biotechnology laboratory automation, you will create automated workflows and stand-alone automated pipetting methods. In this role, you will be required to lead and/or assist in designing and executing automation protocols as well as the interpretation of laboratory results and managing of hardware malfunctions. You will work under moderate supervision as a member of the site laboratory automation team.

Qualifications – BASF recognizes institutions of Higher Education which are accredited by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or equivalent

Formula for Success

Your serious safety focus, attention to detail, problem-solving skills, and decision-making skills will be valued assets as this is a hands-on laboratory position (light lifting, bending, reaching and pipetting required)

Leveraging your education in a scientific or engineering discipline and your industrial experience and/or laboratory automation experience (2-5 years), you will conduct daily lab work: consumable handling, automation run setup and cleanup, colony picking, and plate library management

Utilizing your experience with programing liquid handlers and lab automation instruments, you will develop and validate methods on liquid handlers including Hamilton, Tecan, and Agilent liquid handlers

Your scientific curiosity and critical thinking will enable the team to construct custom in-house system to enable all stages of research

Your technical engineering skills (SolidWorks, 3D printing, Matlab, Python, etc.) will enrich the skill set of the group and enable creative solutions to daily work

Your prior experience with sample preparation techniques, trouble shooting skills, and programing will be essential as you develop and validate methods on integrated robotics systems and programing scheduling software (Retisoft Genera)

Your understanding of data acquisition and digitalization ability will serve you well for conducting basic data analysis and using information to make informed decisions

Acting with self-motivation as an example for the team and using your keen attention to detail, you will remain up to date with biotech automation equipment, technology, and what our competitors are doing

Demonstrating your strong written and verbal communication skills and presentation skills, you will facilitate the transfer of automated protocols and provide subsequent automation support as needed.

Create Your Own Chemistry: What We Offer You

Adding value to our customers begins with adding value to you. You@BASF is the suite of benefits, perks, programs and unique opportunities we offer to support you—the whole you—in all stages of your life and career. With you@BASF, you create your own chemistry.

The total rewards that you receive as a BASF employee go way beyond a paycheck. From competitive health and insurance plans, to robust retirement benefits that include company-matching contributions, to making sure you never stop learning, we believe investing in you is investing in our success. Working for a large, global organization, you’ll have a chance to grow professionally and personally, expand your network and build a rewarding and dynamic career.

BASF provides interesting and challenging learning and development opportunities to help you make the most of your talents and your job.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY