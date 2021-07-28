QA Technical Manager – CAP Laboratory Experience required – Biocept, Inc. – San Diego, CA

July 28, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on QA Technical Manager – CAP Laboratory Experience required – Biocept, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Responsible for providing comprehensive technical support and quality assurance oversight to meet good business practices and the requirements of applicable… $56,000 – $114,000 a year
