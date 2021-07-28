Scientist III Analytical Chemistry (2101944) – San Diego, CA | BASF

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, age, citizenship, color, religion, sex, marital status, national origin, disability status, gender identity or expression, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Description
At BASF, we create chemistry through the power of connected minds. By balancing economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility, we are building a more sustainable future through chemistry. As the world’s leading chemical company, we help our customers in nearly every industry meet the current and future needs of society through science and innovation.
We provide a challenging and rewarding work environment with a strong emphasis on process safety, as well as the safety of our employees and the communities we operate in and are always working to form the best team—especially from within, through an emphasis on lifelong learning and development.
And we are constantly striving to become an even better place to work. BASF has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America’s Best Large Employers in 2021. Come join us on our journey to create solutions for a sustainable future!
Where the Chemistry Happens
We are seeking a professional like you to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing, optimizing analytical methods, and executing sample analysis for the needs of projects. In this role, you will need to react quickly to changing demands and be able to creatively discover analytical solutions and timely deliver analytical results for accurate identification, quantitation, and characterizations of various target molecule types including proteins, carbohydrates, and small molecules. Qualifications – BASF recognizes institutions of Higher Education which are accredited by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or equivalentFormula for Success
- Your strong knowledge and background in developing analytical methods for and operating LCMS will be essential, as you perform your daily work
- Your focused expertise in key analytical topics including proteomics, protein analysis, starch polymer and carbohydrate analysis will be a valued asset
- Applying your broad experience in utilizing additional analytical equipment, including HPLC, IC, GC, CE, MALS, or NIR, you will tackle the diverse and changing needs of projects
- Relying upon your robust critical thinking skills and exceptional expertise at researching and learning new techniques, you will perform complex data analysis
- Displaying your demonstrated experience in developing high throughput analytical methods, utilizing automated sample preparation, optimizing analytical methods, operating, and maintaining analytical instrumentation as well as providing timely reports of data, you will strive for success
- Combining your attention to details, proactive communication and customer focus will serve you well as you work on fast moving projects in a dynamic and collaborative environment.
Create Your Own Chemistry: What We Offer You
Adding value to our customers begins with adding value to you. You@BASF is the suite of benefits, perks, programs and unique opportunities we offer to support you—the whole you—in all stages of your life and career. With you@BASF, you create your own chemistry.
The total rewards that you receive as a BASF employee go way beyond a paycheck. From competitive health and insurance plans, to robust retirement benefits that include company-matching contributions, to making sure you never stop learning, we believe investing in you is investing in our success. Working for a large, global organization, you’ll have a chance to grow professionally and personally, expand your network and build a rewarding and dynamic career.
BASF provides interesting and challenging learning and development opportunities to help you make the most of your talents and your job.
