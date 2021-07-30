Bioinformatics Scientist – Medical Genomics Research | Illumina

The Bioinformatics group in the Research and Technology Development organization at Illumina is seeking a talented computational scientist to help us develop novel informatics tools that will transform population-scale data into novel clinical insights. Our team works in the intersection of clinical science and bioinformatics on a broad range of projects that are extending the clinical utility of next-generation sequencing. Through extensive internal and external collaborations we solve informatics problems to help patients with genetic diseases and reveal biological insights by applying our methods to large population sequencing studies. We are looking for detail-oriented scientists that can flourish in a collaborative environment and are driven to develop methods that improve human health.

Your responsibilities will include:

· Work with short and long read technologies to develop novel variant calling methods for challenging variant types and/or difficult yet medically important regions of the genome

· Analyze population-scale sequencing data to benchmark and improve variant callers

· Statistical and population genetics analysis of large datasets

· Integrated analysis of multi-omics datasets to profile the functional genome

· Presentation of research findings internally and externally through presentations and manuscripts

· Collaborate with assay, clinical and computational scientists at Illumina and external academic laboratories to deliver complete products

Required Skills & Experience

· PhD in bioinformatics, statistics, computer science, genetics or related field of study

· Experience analyzing next-generation sequencing data

· Proficiency in Python, C++ or similar

· Strong understanding of standard statistical methods

· Strong communication skills and ability to describe complex analysis to a wide audience

