Post-Doctoral Fellow: Macrophage Cell Therapy Autoimmunity and Fibrosis – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

July 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Post-Doctoral Fellow: Macrophage Cell Therapy Autoimmunity and Fibrosis – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted cellular…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Fri, 30 Jul 2021 21:31:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate I (Process Development and Analytical Testing) – Native Microbials – San Diego, CA

October 1, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate I (Process Development and Analytical Testing) – Native Microbials – San Diego, CA

Native Microbials is a growing biotechnology company based in San Diego, CA. Research Associate I (Process Development and Analytical Testing)*.From Indeed – Fri, 02 Oct 2020 05:23:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr Scientist/ Scientist, Cell Line and Upstream Process Development (JANUX) – Janux Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

May 25, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr Scientist/ Scientist, Cell Line and Upstream Process Development (JANUX) – Janux Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

At Janux, we are developing unique immunotherapies that have the potential to generate generate tumor-specific immune responses to attack and kill tumors… $99,448 – $160,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Wed, 26 May 2021 03:01:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]