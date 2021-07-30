Scientist, Oncology Assay Development | Illumina

We are consistently hiring Scientists to join our Oncology Assay Development team and are using this as a standing job posting. At Illumina, we are driving the positive progress of genomics by developing the world’s most accessible NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) technology. Here you’ll find a career where every day brings new adventures, challenges, and breakthroughs. Join us as we catalyze the future of human health.

Position Summary:

This is a unique opportunity to join a talented team of scientists at the frontiers of innovation in next-gen sequencing. As a Scientist at Illumina you will work in a dynamic, team-oriented environment and help create novel molecular biology tools for the preparation of samples for analysis on Illumina platforms with applications in genetic disease. Through integration of molecular biology, sequencing chemistry and hardware components, you will participate in the development of high quality, robust new products. This position will require working as a part of multidisciplinary team developing state-of-the-art technology.

Responsibilities:

Develop innovative technologies, in vitro diagnostic and companion diagnostic assays on next-generation sequencing platforms.

Identify, evaluate, plan, and execute analytical studies leading to new robust assays and chemistries for next generation sequencing based on Illumina’s proprietary technologies.

Adapt to new technologies and identify creative solutions to overcome a wide variety of limitations.

Identify new opportunities for innovative products using the company’s core technologies.

Participate in collaborative and diverse work environment.

Be both a strong individual contributor as well as a collaborative team member to work toward meeting aggressive timelines.

Write protocols, reports and present results and project assessments.

Interface with various departments and internal groups.

Requirements:

Experience in nucleic acid analysis methodologies, including, but not limited to PCR, qPCR, microarray or next-generation sequencing, and data analysis tools highly desired.

Experience in a wide variety of molecular biology methods for nucleic acid analysis and manipulation including sub-cloning, PCR optimization, DNA and RNA purification, extraction, amplification, and hybridization

Experience with reagent/buffer formulation and assay development.

Solid understanding of DNA and RNA enzymology including polymerases, nucleases, modification enzymes, etc.

Experience with development of in vitro diagnostic assays for regulated markets highly desired.

Be a highly competent investigator, able to troubleshoot and quickly resolve challenges

Demonstrated track record of technical achievement.

Experience/Education:

PhD and 0-3 years of experience OR BSc/MS and 7+ years of experience.

Education in Genomics, Genetics, Molecular Biology or Biochemistry with experience in biological assay development in an academic or industrial laboratory; or equivalent work and educational experience.

All listed requirements are deemed as essential functions to this position; however, business conditions may require reasonable accommodations for additional task and responsibilities.

At Illumina, we strive to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace by cultivating an environment in which everyone contributes to our mission. Built on a strong foundation, Illumina has always been rooted in openness, collaboration, and seeking alternative views and perspectives to propel innovation in genomics.