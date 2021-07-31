Multi-task, prioritize workload, document properly and interpret data accurately. Argonaut provides quality and regulatory expertise to assure the highest in…
From Argonaut Manufacturing Services – Sun, 01 Aug 2021 02:21:31 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Quality Control Assistant, Microbiology – Argonaut Manufacturing Services – Carlsbad, CA
Multi-task, prioritize workload, document properly and interpret data accurately. Argonaut provides quality and regulatory expertise to assure the highest in…