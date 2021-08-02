Assisting on other areas including ELISA, data entry, etc. This position will also allow you to gain experience in all areas of tissue culture and cross…
From Indeed – Mon, 02 Aug 2021 17:39:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Manufacturing Associate – Tissue Culture (2nd shift, Sun-Thurs) – BioLegend Inc. – San Diego, CA
Assisting on other areas including ELISA, data entry, etc. This position will also allow you to gain experience in all areas of tissue culture and cross…