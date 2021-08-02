Microbiology Technician – 2nd Shift – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA

August 2, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Microbiology Technician – 2nd Shift – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA

We are currently seeking an Microbiology Technician to support Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services manufacturing. Performs enumeration and gram staining of bacterial…
From Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – Tue, 03 Aug 2021 03:52:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Principal Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry – Discovery Chemistry – La Jolla, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

February 17, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Principal Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry – Discovery Chemistry – La Jolla, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

Discovery Chemistry is a stand-alone organization within Discovery Sciences committed to the delivery of high-quality drug candidates working closely with all…From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Wed, 17 Feb 2021 08:06:45 GMT – View all San Die… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist, Analytical Development 2021-247 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

March 23, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Analytical Development 2021-247 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

Mirati Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of…From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Wed, 24 Mar 2021 04:54:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]