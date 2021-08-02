Research Laboratory Assistant – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

August 2, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Laboratory Assistant – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

Under the supervision of the Principal Investigator (PI), the employee will assist in research on uncovering principles of cellular protein quality control by… $20.07 – $21.21 an hour
From UC San Diego – Tue, 03 Aug 2021 06:53:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist/Senior Scientist, Process Chemistry – Cidara Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

March 31, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist, Process Chemistry – Cidara Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Reporting to the Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Sciences, the role will be responsible for supporting the development, implementation, and tech transfer for…From Cidara Therapeutics – Wed, 31 Mar 2021 22:20:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate – Cancer Biology & Immunology – Crown Bioscience – San Diego, CA

May 23, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate – Cancer Biology & Immunology – Crown Bioscience – San Diego, CA

The role of the Senior Research Associate/Junior Study Director is to ensure the successful execution of studies, and the maintenance of scientific quality and…From Indeed – Sun, 23 May 2021 19:19:04 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]