Research Project Manager – PRISM – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

August 2, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Project Manager – PRISM – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

Preference will be given to candidates with a Ph.D. in relevant life science disciplines. The ideal candidate will demonstrate a strong scientific background in… $85,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 02 Aug 2021 23:35:00 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

PRINCIPAL SCIENTIST/ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR/DIRECTOR, CANCER IMMUNOLOGY – PharmaScouts – La Jolla, CA

March 22, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on PRINCIPAL SCIENTIST/ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR/DIRECTOR, CANCER IMMUNOLOGY – PharmaScouts – La Jolla, CA

Lead, design, conduct studies to determine MOA. Work as a scientific leader with external collaborators. PhD with prior industry experience.From PharmaScouts – Tue, 23 Mar 2021 01:28:47 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]