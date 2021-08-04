Research Associate, Cell Line Engineering | Resilience

RESILIENCE is a first-of-its-kind manufacturing and technology company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines and protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the medicines of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. RESILIENCE will offer the highest quality and regulatory capabilities, and flexible and adaptive facilities to serve partners of all sizes. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, RESILIENCE frees partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives.

Role

This role will be responsible for performing, analyzing, and documenting experiments to support multiple R&D endeavors. They will work closely to assist scientists and engineers to develop and test workflows and hypotheses. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successfully carrying out laboratory SOPs independently. This role requires excellent verbal and written communication.

Job Responsibilities

Work with DNA and RNA, perform molecular biology analyses including next generation sequencing

Present internally and externally about the science and methods you are working on

Perform phenotypic analysis on cells including fluorescence microscopy

Laboratory Operations: Manage electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), order and organize laboratory supplies; coordinate cell line management; dispose of biological and chemical waste; track research team laboratory trainings; help develop and pilot laboratory protocols and standard operating procedures with the project scientist; contribute to scientific manuscripts

Track new techniques and technologies in the field of genome engineering (i.e. CRISPR, single cell biology, next generation sequencing)

Qualifications

B.S or M.S. in a biology related field (e.g. molecular biology, synthetic biology, immunology)

4 + years of wet lab experience including operating scientific instrumentation such as thermocyclers, fluorescent microscopes, gel electrophoresis.

Significant experience in bacterial and mammalian cell culture systems and trained in aseptic technique

Strong molecular biology skills including gDNA and RNA isolation, PCR, and qPCR

Some experience in preparing libraries for Next-Generation Sequencing

Familiarity with gene editing tools such as CRISPR=

Experience with data analysis software or bioinformatics tools

