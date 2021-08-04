Senior Scientist – Single Cell Technologies | Resilience

RESILIENCE is a first-of-its-kind manufacturing and technology company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines and protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the medicines of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. RESILIENCE will offer the highest quality and regulatory capabilities, and flexible and adaptive facilities to serve partners of all sizes. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, RESILIENCE frees partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives.

Role

This role will be responsible for designing and implementing new multi-omic workflows that enhance Resilience R&D’s ability to characterize and perform single cell and low cell number assays. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successfully developing molecular tools with experimental biologists and bioinformaticians. They will be a technical leader that coordinates day-to-day research efforts and mentor research associates and scientists.

Job Responsibilities

Design and execute experiments, interpret data, and clearly communicate results and findings clearly and concisely to teams and stakeholders.

Drive innovation through development of new single cell workflows and applications.

Perform DNA/RNA-based, cell-based, flow cytometric, immunofluorescence and other analytical assays as required.

Assist in developing, executing, and troubleshooting new cell-based assays, protocols, and analysis methods.

Perform practical beta-testing of new applications developed by Software and Hardware teams.

Extensive experience with mammalian cell culture using sterile techniques

Interface with external collaborators to provide internal experimental support.

Analyze and document experimental data in electronic laboratory notebooks in a timely and accurate manner in accordance with the company quality management system.

Prepare and follow standard operating procedures, batch records, and other process documentation.

Attend and present scientific data to colleagues at internal meetings.

Qualifications

Ph.D. in genomics, computational biology, genetics, biostatics, or related discipline, with 5-8 years laboratory research or industry experience.

5 + Years of expertise in cell culture, CRISPR gene editing, Molecular Biology and Synthetic Biology techniques.

Experience in generating technical protocols, scientific notes/reports, and presentations.

presentations. Extensive hands-on experience in cell-based assay development or CRISPR-based screens

DNA/RNA isolation, PCR, RNA-seq library prep or single cell sequencing library preparation experience

Strong background in tissue culture, molecular biology, and cell engineering

Experience with molecular cloning and gene editing technologies.

Innovative and analytical thinker with outstanding interpersonal and communication skills.

Must be highly disciplined and organized, highly self-motivated and enthusiastic about taking a hands-on approach to collaborative scientific discovery efforts.

