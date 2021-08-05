Monitor product quality, availability, and customer satisfaction and support implementation of corrective actions. Work experience with project management.
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 05 Aug 2021 23:22:59 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Product Manager, Liquid Handling – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA
Monitor product quality, availability, and customer satisfaction and support implementation of corrective actions. Work experience with project management.