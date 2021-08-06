Senior Associate Scientist, Cellular and Molecular Toxicology – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

August 6, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Associate Scientist, Cellular and Molecular Toxicology – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – San Diego, CA

The Senior Associate Scientist will join the Cellular and Molecular Toxicology (CMT) team within Predictive and Investigative Translational Toxicology (PITT)…
From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Fri, 06 Aug 2021 08:07:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist/Senior Scientist – Protein Sequencing Assay Platform Development – Encodia, Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 1, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Senior Scientist – Protein Sequencing Assay Platform Development – Encodia, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The ideal candidate will have a strong quantitative analytical skill set and deep expertise in designing, developing, optimizing and troubleshooting high-plex…From Encodia, Inc. – Wed, 02 Jun 2021 03:57:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]