Background: DNAtrix is a privately owned biotech company focused on the development of oncolytic viruses for the treatment of cancer. The company is about to initiate a large 3-arm, Phase 3 pivotal trial with its lead asset DNX-2401 in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) in adults. Additionally, the company is planning to initiate a Phase 2 pivotal trial with DNX-2401 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in children. DNX-2401 has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Designation by the FDA for rGBM and Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for DIPG. The company also has other ongoing trials in earlier stages of development in other tumor types with other oncolytic viruses. For more detailed information, please visit DNAtrix.com

Position Summary: The Sr. Director, Clinical Operations is responsible for leading the clinical operations activities using best practices in strategic planning, designing, oversight and delivery of clinical trial programs, from Phase 1 through Phase 3 to filing, both domestically and internationally. This position will broadly contribute to all strategic product development plans, resource management, budgeting, and the evaluation and mitigation of drug development risks. This position reports to the Chief Medical Officer and is ideally located in our San Diego, CA offices. Remote working locations will be considered, with preferences for the west coast, and an ability to travel to the San Diego offices periodically, as needed.

Specific Responsibilities:

Leads the effort to develop and ensure clinical trials are completed according to timelines, budgets, and regulatory/corporate standards. This includes operational systems and related Standard Operating Process (SOP’s) for study planning, selection of sites/investigators, execution of studies, and assessment of results.

Sets and executes on short and long-term department initiatives into actionable strategies to ensure timelines and deliverables are met on or ahead of schedule.

Provides leadership that enables trial teams to work with sites and Clinical Research Organizations (CRO’s) to identify, select, and enroll subjects efficiently.

Develops creative and innovative approaches to clinical operations management, including novel strategies for recruitment, patient retention, and ensures data integrity.

Builds and leads a clinical operations team of internal/external resources to deliver consistently high-quality results that are on time and within budget

Develops and negotiates cost effective and quality driven contracts with CROs.

Effectively communicates status and results of clinical studies with key stakeholders and finds effective tools, such as dashboards, for internal communications to proactively assist with decision making and study plan adaptation.

In collaboration with this team and other functional areas, directs the preparation of IRB documents, clinical protocols, RFPs, clinical department and study budgets, clinical study reports, and clinical SOPs.

Collaborates with internal/external stakeholders to achieve project milestones and deliverables

Develops and implements risk evaluation and mitigation solutions.

Accountable for the timely and precise execution of clinical trials in GCP compliance with all relevant regulations, in North America and globally.

Initial domestic and international travel consistent with executing a global Phase 3 trial and multiple phase 2 trials. Requirements will vary over time as new programs are initiated and others are completed.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required in a scientific discipline; MS, RN, PharmD, MPH, or PhD is preferred

10+ years of progressive work experience in clinical operations, and a minimum of 3 years leading the clinical function/department.

Oncology and/or immunology background highly desired. Experience in neurological malignancies is a significant plus, but not a requirement.

Demonstrated leadership experience building and managing clinical teams along with a proven track record of scaling-up clinical operations functions through regulatory submissions.

Expert knowledge of clinical study design and execution, site selection and management, data acquisition and analysis, and report preparation and communication.

Ability to provide broad based organization perspective and translate long term strategies into short term goals.

Proven track record of successfully managing clinical trial budgets and resources.

Familiar with advanced concepts of clinical research (including complex study designs).

Strong working knowledge of compliance and regulatory requirements in the U.S. and globally.

Competencies:

Highly collaborative team-oriented approach to problem solving and delivering results

Strong strategic planning and decision-making skills

Adaptable to change and can pivot easily when dealing with ambiguity, such as time demands, incomplete information or unexpected events in a composed manner

Innovativeapproach to solving difficult problems by providing effective solutions through creative approaches with an understanding of the rewards, as well as the risks

Comes up with new and unique ideas in finding ways to bring people, processes, or solutions to the table.

Effective communication skills, both verbally and in technical writing skills. Comfort at presenting ideas and concepts to cross function peers, partners, investors, and Board of Directors.

Very strong negotiating skills, especially financial and operational.

Focused on practical commonsense approaches to finding effective solutions

Patience-centric approach to getting work done

Commitment to quality ensuring the highest standards are being met for DNAtrix’s clinical trials

Successful experience working in fast-paced entrepreneurial environments

Fit with DNAtrix’s culture

The statements above are intended to describe the general nature and level of work performed. It is not intended to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.

