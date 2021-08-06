A minimum of 5 years of experience managing teams is also required. Contributes to the development, maintenance and governance of standards, including SOPs, TLF…
From Xencor – Fri, 06 Aug 2021 21:31:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Sr. Director or Executive Director, Biostatistics – Xencor – San Diego, CA
A minimum of 5 years of experience managing teams is also required. Contributes to the development, maintenance and governance of standards, including SOPs, TLF…