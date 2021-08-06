The purpose of the Scientist position is provide hands-on experimental study design, performance, data analysis and reporting, with particular emphasis in flow… $41,982 – $164,540 a year
From Indeed – Sat, 07 Aug 2021 01:18:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Study Director – Biomarker – CrownBio – San Diego, CA
The purpose of the Scientist position is provide hands-on experimental study design, performance, data analysis and reporting, with particular emphasis in flow… $41,982 – $164,540 a year