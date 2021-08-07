Senior Scientist GPCR biochemist-biophysicist / structural biologist – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

August 7, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist GPCR biochemist-biophysicist / structural biologist – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

The position requires a bachelor’s degree in scientific discipline and 10+ years of laboratory experience or a master’s degree with at least 6-8 years of…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Sun, 08 Aug 2021 06:51:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate/Research Associate II, Gene Therapy CAR-T Programs – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

April 1, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Research Associate II, Gene Therapy CAR-T Programs – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

Poseida Therapeutics is seeking an outstanding candidate to join our Gene Therapy team. The Research Associate will support the advancement of chimeric antigen…From Indeed – Fri, 02 Apr 2021 06:15:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Vivarium Lab Technician / Weekend Doser (Temp) – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

August 26, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Vivarium Lab Technician / Weekend Doser (Temp) – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Vividion is a privately held biotechnology company based in San Diego that is leveraging an innovative and proprietary chemical proteomics platform to… $20 – $25 an hourFrom Indeed – Wed, 26 Aug 2020 17:18:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]