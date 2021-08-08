Research Programmer IV | Scripps Research

ABOUT US: Scripps Research is ranked the most influential institution in the world for its impact on innovation. We expand basic knowledge in the biosciences and use these fundamental advancements to develop profound innovations that improve wellbeing. Our educational and training programs mold talented and committed students and postdocs into leading edge scientists. Scientists in the institute’s five academic research departments work hand-in-hand with researchers of the Scripps Research Translational Institute and Calibr to merge foundational studies in biology, chemistry and computer science with translational science to produce pioneering drugs and advances in digital and precision medicine. Together, we cultivate new scientific leaders and expand the frontiers of knowledge to deliver medical breakthroughs to better human health around the globe. If you have a passion for making a difference, this could be your opportunity to join our transformative team. Position Title: Research Programmer IV Position Summary: The hiring laboratory builds software infrastructure and tools for bioinformatics, genomics, and infectious disease research. We focus on developing infrastructure to harvest and integrate diverse data and creating platforms to discover, share, and analyze that data (outbreak.info, Data Discovery Engine). This position will be involved in improving the discoverability of biomedical data to accelerate the pace of research and rapidly respond to disease outbreaks. Will focus on improving the performance and security of the tools we develop for production-level deployment. This person will ensure successful audit of our systems to achieve FISMA Moderate certification, including any necessary remediation. Basic Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and/or experience. A degree in a biological or chemical science may be accepted if accompanied with programming education, training, and/or experience.

Minimum of eight years’ experience in software application development and research programming. Lab/bench work experience may be accepted in conjunction with development/programming experience, as determined by the individual lab.

An advanced degree in a field directly related to the science developed/performed may be accepted in lieu of some experience (e.g. Master’s degree in lieu of 2 years’ experience or Ph.D. in lieu of 3 years’ experience), depending upon the individual lab.

Expertise in designing systems that ensure the safety of information at the FISMA Moderate Compliance level

Expertise in production-level software development in Python

Experience working in a multi-developer environment

A cover letter describing how your background aligns with your understanding of our needs Preferred Skillset: Prior expertise with one or more of the following is preferred: JavaScript, Vue.js, AngularJS, React

HTML5 / CSS3

Tornado / Django

ElasticSearch

MongoDB

Postgres

Nginx

Linux server administration

Amazon Web Services

Git / GitHub

Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable (FAIR) data and data schemas

Working as part of a diverse, multidisciplinary team

Biomedical research and methodology, including allergy, infectious disease, genetics, genomics, and/or drug discovery Location: La Jolla, California. Remote Employment in the United States will be considered. Physical Requirements : This position works in an office environment. Further details of the physical requirements of established essential functions for this position will be addressed/discussed during the interview process. Compensation : $84,635- $107,931 per year. EEO Statement: The Scripps Research Institute is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristic or status.