Biotech Intellectual Property Law Associate or Patent Agent/Technical Specialist | Duane Morris

Duane Morris is seeking an early mid-level (2-5 year) biotech patent prosecution, opinion and counseling associate or experienced patent agent/technical specialist, for its San Diego office. Candidates must be licensed to practice before the USPTO as well as be a registered U.S. Patent Attorney licensed in California, and admission to one or more U.S. federal courts is advantageous. The successful candidate will have experience in practicing before the USPTO that is commensurate with the candidate’s years in practice. The candidate, in addition to bar admissions and experience in practicing before the USPTO, must have been awarded a Juris Doctor from an accredited U.S. law school, and also hold an advanced degree (i.e., PhD), from an accredited institution, in biochemistry, immunology, molecular biology or microbiology. An appreciation of organic chemistry and bioinformatics is advantageous. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.