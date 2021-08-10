The Deputy General Counsel provides a proactive, highly strategic and collaborative approach to legal issues and develops solutions that balance ethical and…
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Wed, 11 Aug 2021 04:50:57 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Deputy General Counsel – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
The Deputy General Counsel provides a proactive, highly strategic and collaborative approach to legal issues and develops solutions that balance ethical and…