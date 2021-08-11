Postdoctoral Associate – Emerling Lab (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

August 11, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Postdoctoral Associate – Emerling Lab (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

Current work focuses on the requirement of the PI5P4K enzymes in breast cancer and autophagy using genetically engineered mouse models.
La Jolla, CA

