FTE: Full-Time, 80 hours per 2 week pay period. The individual is responsible for a variety of high-complexity, clinical laboratory testing in the area of.
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Fri, 13 Aug 2021 22:41:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Clinical Lab Scientist II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA
FTE: Full-Time, 80 hours per 2 week pay period. The individual is responsible for a variety of high-complexity, clinical laboratory testing in the area of.