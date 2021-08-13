Clinical Lab Scientist II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

August 13, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Clinical Lab Scientist II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

FTE: Full-Time, 80 hours per 2 week pay period. The individual is responsible for a variety of high-complexity, clinical laboratory testing in the area of.
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Fri, 13 Aug 2021 22:41:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

