Exceptional skill managing complex marketing projects with a strong attention to detail. Successfully engage with advertising agencies and marketing program… $40 an hour
From Chipton-Ross – Fri, 13 Aug 2021 17:06:27 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Global Market Development Assistant/Specialist – Chipton-Ross – San Diego, CA
Exceptional skill managing complex marketing projects with a strong attention to detail. Successfully engage with advertising agencies and marketing program… $40 an hour