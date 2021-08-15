Senior Research Associate – Molecular Biology and Microbial Strain Engineering – Sanofi – La Jolla, CA

August 15, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate – Molecular Biology and Microbial Strain Engineering – Sanofi – La Jolla, CA

This position reports to Synthorx’s Head of Platform and Strain development and will apply Synthorx’s proprietary E. coli expression platform to the early-stage…
From SanofiUS – Mon, 16 Aug 2021 01:01:58 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Bioinformatics System Software Engineer- LUNAR1 – Guardant Health – San Diego, CA

November 12, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Bioinformatics System Software Engineer- LUNAR1 – Guardant Health – San Diego, CA

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets…From Guardant Health – Fri, 13 Nov 2020 05:32:52 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]