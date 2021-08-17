Director Computational Biology and Bioinformatics – Turnstone Biologics Corp. – San Diego, CA

August 17, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director Computational Biology and Bioinformatics – Turnstone Biologics Corp. – San Diego, CA

You will lead the aggregation and analysis of multiple data types including bulk and single cell genome and transcript sequence data, multiplexed flow cytometry…
From Turnstone Biologics Corp. – Tue, 17 Aug 2021 11:47:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post