You will lead the aggregation and analysis of multiple data types including bulk and single cell genome and transcript sequence data, multiplexed flow cytometry…
From Turnstone Biologics Corp. – Tue, 17 Aug 2021 11:47:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Director Computational Biology and Bioinformatics – Turnstone Biologics Corp. – San Diego, CA
You will lead the aggregation and analysis of multiple data types including bulk and single cell genome and transcript sequence data, multiplexed flow cytometry…