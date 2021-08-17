Research Associate – Genotyping | Aquaculture Technologies

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies, a private aquaculture innovation and research company, is seeking a Research Associate to assist development, optimization, and implementation of next generation sequencing services in the Genotyping lab in San Diego, CA. This is a full-time, Permanent, position and will begin with the successful candidate reporting to the Director of Laboratory Services.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist in developing SNP panels and associated assays for various species [varied platforms with emphasis on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) applications].
  • Perform Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) library preparation/QC (e.g. amplicon-seq, RNASeq, WGS, GBS) preparation/QC for Illumina and Thermo Ion platforms
  • Assist with design and implementation of client and internal R/D research projects.
  • Troubleshooting to improve processes and data consistency and quality.
  • Develop and deploy appropriate automation to aid processing and improve throughput on the genotyping platforms.
  • Work collaboratively within team settings with scientists, technicians, and other associates as well as independently within well-defined guidelines.
  • Coordinate with Research Technicians on training and troubleshooting processes; and participate in laboratory upkeep including equipment maintenance, vendor sourcing and restocking supplies, and maintaining inventories.

Key Qualifications:

  • Commitment to CAT’s Core Purpose: Dedication to and passion for CAT’s core purpose: We are driven by the transformative potential of aquaculture. To feed the world, support the environment, and sustain the planet. Our purpose is to unlock this potential. 
  • Experience with assay development and library preparations on Illumina/Ion sequencing platforms
  • Experience with liquid handling automation; to aid processing and improve throughput on the genotyping platforms.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Biology, Biological Sciences, Life Science and/or a related field is required.
  • Good computer skills including proficiency with Microsoft Office is required.
  • Must be able to communicate effectively in both group and one on one settings.
  • Must be organized, detail oriented and meticulous in following set protocols and record keeping.
  • Ability to multitask and meet deadlines in a fast-paced, production environment.
  • Excellent English (both verbal and written) is required.

CAT offers a competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience.

Please send CV/Resume and provide the contact information for three references to:

careers@aquatechcenter.com with “Position Title – Locationas the subject line.

Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.