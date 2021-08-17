Research Associate – Genotyping | Aquaculture Technologies

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies, a private aquaculture innovation and research company, is seeking a Research Associate to assist development, optimization, and implementation of next generation sequencing services in the Genotyping lab in San Diego, CA. This is a full-time, Permanent, position and will begin with the successful candidate reporting to the Director of Laboratory Services.
Responsibilities:
- Assist in developing SNP panels and associated assays for various species [varied platforms with emphasis on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) applications].
- Perform Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) library preparation/QC (e.g. amplicon-seq, RNASeq, WGS, GBS) preparation/QC for Illumina and Thermo Ion platforms
- Assist with design and implementation of client and internal R/D research projects.
- Troubleshooting to improve processes and data consistency and quality.
- Develop and deploy appropriate automation to aid processing and improve throughput on the genotyping platforms.
- Work collaboratively within team settings with scientists, technicians, and other associates as well as independently within well-defined guidelines.
- Coordinate with Research Technicians on training and troubleshooting processes; and participate in laboratory upkeep including equipment maintenance, vendor sourcing and restocking supplies, and maintaining inventories.
Key Qualifications:
- Commitment to CAT’s Core Purpose: Dedication to and passion for CAT’s core purpose: We are driven by the transformative potential of aquaculture. To feed the world, support the environment, and sustain the planet. Our purpose is to unlock this potential.
- Experience with assay development and library preparations on Illumina/Ion sequencing platforms
- Experience with liquid handling automation; to aid processing and improve throughput on the genotyping platforms.
- Bachelor’s degree in Biology, Biological Sciences, Life Science and/or a related field is required.
- Good computer skills including proficiency with Microsoft Office is required.
- Must be able to communicate effectively in both group and one on one settings.
- Must be organized, detail oriented and meticulous in following set protocols and record keeping.
- Ability to multitask and meet deadlines in a fast-paced, production environment.
- Excellent English (both verbal and written) is required.
CAT offers a competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience.
Please send CV/Resume and provide the contact information for three references to:
careers@aquatechcenter.com with “Position Title – Location” as the subject line.
Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.