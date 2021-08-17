Research Associate – Genotyping | Aquaculture Technologies

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies, a private aquaculture innovation and research company, is seeking a Research Associate to assist development, optimization, and implementation of next generation sequencing services in the Genotyping lab in San Diego, CA. This is a full-time, Permanent, position and will begin with the successful candidate reporting to the Director of Laboratory Services.

Responsibilities:

Assist in developing SNP panels and associated assays for various species [varied platforms with emphasis on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) applications].

Perform Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) library preparation/QC (e.g. amplicon-seq, RNASeq, WGS, GBS) preparation/QC for Illumina and Thermo Ion platforms

Assist with design and implementation of client and internal R/D research projects.

Troubleshooting to improve processes and data consistency and quality.

Develop and deploy appropriate automation to aid processing and improve throughput on the genotyping platforms.

Work collaboratively within team settings with scientists, technicians, and other associates as well as independently within well-defined guidelines.

Coordinate with Research Technicians on training and troubleshooting processes; and participate in laboratory upkeep including equipment maintenance, vendor sourcing and restocking supplies, and maintaining inventories.

Key Qualifications:

Commitment to CAT’s Core Purpose: Dedication to and passion for CAT’s core purpose: We are driven by the transformative potential of aquaculture. To feed the world, support the environment, and sustain the planet. Our purpose is to unlock this potential.

Experience with assay development and library preparations on Illumina/Ion sequencing platforms

Experience with liquid handling automation; to aid processing and improve throughput on the genotyping platforms.

Bachelor’s degree in Biology, Biological Sciences, Life Science and/or a related field is required.

Good computer skills including proficiency with Microsoft Office is required.

Must be able to communicate effectively in both group and one on one settings.

Must be organized, detail oriented and meticulous in following set protocols and record keeping.

Ability to multitask and meet deadlines in a fast-paced, production environment.

Excellent English (both verbal and written) is required.

CAT offers a competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience.

Please send CV/Resume and provide the contact information for three references to:

careers@aquatechcenter.com with “Position Title – Location” as the subject line.

Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.