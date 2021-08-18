Manufacturing Technician III (2nd Shift: 2:30pm – 10pm) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

August 18, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manufacturing Technician III (2nd Shift: 2:30pm – 10pm) – Catalent Pharma Solutions – San Diego, CA

Technicians are responsible for conducting GMP manufacturing of solid oral and liquid oral pharmaceutical dosage forms for Phase I and Phase II clinical trials.
From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Wed, 18 Aug 2021 22:51:22 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director of Oligonucleotide and Conjugation Chemistry – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

January 18, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director of Oligonucleotide and Conjugation Chemistry – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

The company’s proprietary delivery technology platform utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues… $73,936 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 18 Jan 2021 15:52:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) Zhao, J Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

April 29, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant (Cell and Molecular Biology of Cancer) Zhao, J Lab – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant will be working in the J. Zhao lab and will be involved in biochemistry and structural biology work. Prior lab experience is a plus.From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Fri, 30 Apr 2021 06:03:33 GMT – View al… […]