Senior Scientist, Analytical Development – BioAssay – Novartis Gene Therapies – San Diego, CA

August 18, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Analytical Development – BioAssay – Novartis Gene Therapies – San Diego, CA

Plan and execute experiments that contribute to bioassay development, optimization, qualification/validation of bioassays suitable for drug product stability…
From Novartis Gene Therapies – Wed, 18 Aug 2021 14:54:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Bioinformatics Core, Director – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

April 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Bioinformatics Core, Director – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA

The Bioinformatics Director oversees the operation and development of the Bioinformatics Shared Resource (Core). Knowledge, Skills, and/or Abilities.From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Wed, 28 Apr 2021 05:22:51 GMT – View all La J… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

R&D Scientist Next Generation Sequencing and Laboratory Automation – Agilent Technologies, Inc. – La Jolla, CA

May 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on R&D Scientist Next Generation Sequencing and Laboratory Automation – Agilent Technologies, Inc. – La Jolla, CA

As a Research and Development Scientist in the Diagnostics and Genomics Group, you will contribute to the development of groundbreaking library prep and target…From Agilent – Wed, 05 May 2021 18:45:13 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]