Principal Scientist/Director of Biology – Imagion Biosystems, Inc. – San Diego, CA

August 19, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist/Director of Biology – Imagion Biosystems, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The scientist will establish and validate methods and protocols to modify and characterize bio-functionalized nanoparticles including polymer coating and… $85,000 – $140,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 20 Aug 2021 00:38:28 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Specialist, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Devices – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

June 25, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Specialist, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Devices – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Senior Specialist, Regulatory Affairs assists the Associate Director, Regulatory Affairs in maintaining INOVIO’s compliance with internal SOPs, local,…From Indeed – Fri, 25 Jun 2021 23:29:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Post-Doctoral Fellow: Macrophage Cell Therapy Autoimmunity and Fibrosis – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

July 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Post-Doctoral Fellow: Macrophage Cell Therapy Autoimmunity and Fibrosis – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted cellular…From Shoreline Biosciences – Fri, 30 Jul 2021 21:31:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]