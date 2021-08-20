Associate Scientist (Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology) 40785-1 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

August 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist (Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology) 40785-1 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

Pay Rate: *Up to $50/hr (DOE). PREREQUISITES* Bachelor’s degree in a scientific discipline with at least 4 years of work experience or Master’s degree with at… $45 – $50 an hour
From Indeed – Fri, 20 Aug 2021 13:26:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant II – Dr. Susan Kaech – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

April 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant II – Dr. Susan Kaech – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities. The contractor will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against…From Indeed – Mon, 05 Apr 2021 22:34:46 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]