Cell & Gene Therapy Sales Specialist-Southwest | Cytiva

Cell & Gene Therapy Sales Specialist-Southwest

Carlsbad, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States

Thousand Oaks, California, United States

San Diego, California, United States

Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.

At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us – working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity – so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.

Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we’re pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.

What you’ll do

Sales of Cytiva Cell Therapy product lines, attaining and/or exceeding territory sales goals across key product areas; creating strategies and long-term relationships with major translational and industrial customers who currently have or are looking to build Cell & Gene Therapy into their portfolios and pipelines

Develop specific account strategies, account portfolios, and territory business plans by routinely working with high level decision makers in customer organizations and their colleagues. Actively adjust plan to meet local dynamic situations

Ability to operate effectively in a multi-tasking, dynamic environment, while maintaining focus and a forward-thinking, customer first attitude

Proficiency in a collaborative, cross functional team selling environment for effective utilization of internal resources and leverage of complimentary product portfolios.

Experience in formally presenting, product and application solutions to a technical audience is desired. Excellent communication skills essential.

Who you are

3 years of successful field sales experience selling into clinical, academic, government and biotech.

Bachelor’s, master’s degree or greater educational achievement in Sciences (Biology, Bioengineering, Chemistry, Medicine, Immunology etc.)

Sales experience working with accounts focused on immunology, cord blood, stem cells, immunotherapy, cell therapy, viral vectors, gene therapy, cell culture, bioreactors, and cryopreservation.

Experience with biotechnology/pharmaceutical accounts focused on Life Sciences research and GMP manufacturing.

An entrepreneurial, self-starter with a proven track record obtaining sales goals with strong collaborative behavior and good negotiating skills.

Danaher is committed to a diverse and inclusive culture where everyone feels they belong and all voices are heard. We believe in our associates and the unique perspectives they bring to every challenge, which is why we’ll empower you to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

