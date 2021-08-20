Research Assistant I – Laboratory of Genetics – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

August 20, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Laboratory of Genetics – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Research Assistant I position will focus on research support related to Neuroscience, neurodegenerative disease, and stem cell biology, maintaining and…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Sat, 21 Aug 2021 00:01:06 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

JC2002: Research Scientist: Coronavirus research and development – ProSci Incorporated – Poway, CA

June 23, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on JC2002: Research Scientist: Coronavirus research and development – ProSci Incorporated – Poway, CA

ProSci Incorporated is a privately held biotechnology firm located in San Diego, California. A leader in its field, Our priority is to provide the highest…From Indeed – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 00:19:27 GMT – View all Poway, CA jobs […]