SR./RESEARCH ASSOCIATE (San Diego, CA) – Asha Pharma – San Diego, CA

This position involves working in a laboratory that evaluates novel chemical compounds (typically pharmaceuticals) and discovers novel crystalline structures of… $50,000 – $80,000 a year
Customer Technical Phone Support (Medical Device, Biotech Life Science) – The Binding Site – San Diego, CA

The Technical Support Specialist provides *product and clinical case resolution* and excellent customer service to our customers, on Binding Site products in a…