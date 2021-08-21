The Research Assistant/Associate, under the direction of the Principle Investigator (PI), will be responsible for performing experiments in support of the… $11 – $27 an hour
From Indeed – Sun, 22 Aug 2021 00:20:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Technician – San Diego – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA
The Research Assistant/Associate, under the direction of the Principle Investigator (PI), will be responsible for performing experiments in support of the… $11 – $27 an hour