The Research Assistant/Associate will contribute to data analysis, project management, day-to-day operations and provide written and in-person progress reports… $11 – $27 an hour
From Indeed – Sun, 22 Aug 2021 00:20:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Technician – San Diego – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA
The Research Assistant/Associate will contribute to data analysis, project management, day-to-day operations and provide written and in-person progress reports… $11 – $27 an hour