Postdoctoral Fellow/Staff Scientist – Cancer Cell Biology – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

August 24, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Postdoctoral Fellow/Staff Scientist – Cancer Cell Biology – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

The Commisso Lab (www.commissolab.com) is focused on understanding the cellular biology of cancer. Areas of focus include metastasis, tumor microenvironment,… $62,400 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 24 Aug 2021 22:40:04 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist, Downstream Processing – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

August 5, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Downstream Processing – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

Dental, health, and vision insurance. As a Scientist in our downstream processing team your focus will be on supporting the purification and isolation of small… $95,000 – $115,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Thu, 05 Aug 2021 21:04:55 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]