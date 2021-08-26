Cell Manufacturing Associate II / III – CAR T Cell Therapy | Duarte, California | City of Hope

City of Hope, an innovative biomedical research, treatment and educational institution with over 6000 employees, is dedicated to the prevention and cure of cancer and other life-threatening diseases and guided by a compassionate, patient-centered philosophy.

Founded in 1913 and headquartered in Duarte, California, City of Hope is a remarkable non-profit institution, where compassion and advanced care go hand-in-hand with excellence in clinical and scientific research. City of Hope is a National Cancer Institute designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, an alliance of the nation’s leading cancer centers that develops and institutes standards of care for cancer treatment.

Position Summaries:

We currently have multiple opportunities available for Cell Manufacturing Level II and Level III within out Cellular Therapy Production Center (CTPC).

This is a fast-paced lab involved in cutting edge technology, research and clinical immunotherapeutic programs. New personnel will be trained in project specific techniques and procedures.

Key Responsibilities include:

Manufacture and test T cell products, under minimal supervision, following established SOPs in cGMP facility.

Application of aseptic techniques.

Passage, maintain and cryopreserve cell cultures (e.g., T cell and tumor cell lines).

Provide routine lab support and maintenance activities.

Develop and adapt new manufacturing procedures and analytical methodology, under limited supervision.

Create, review, and revise Standard Operating Procedures as necessary for cell product manufacturing and process development, under limited supervision.

Meticulous attention to detail and accuracy in lab work and documentation, strictly following established SOPS, as well as accurate record keeping and lab documentation.

Cooperate with Quality Control (QC) and Quality Assurance (QA) groups to ensure the quality of product and cGMP compliance.

Assist in internal inspections and audits to ensure compliance with Federal Drug Administration (FDA) regulations and City of Hope and CTPC procedure requirements.

Provide supervision and training to junior team members as directed by supervisor.

Required to wear pager, or other communication devices, to respond promptly to emergency calls and for critical equipment failure.

Complete and maintain all training required by City of Hope and CTPC.

Cooperate with other performance improvement and compliance activities within the department and in the institution.

Maintains current knowledge of manufacturing/analytical techniques and industry practices.

Basic education, experience and skills required for consideration:

Cell Manufacturing Associate II:

Bachelor’s degree in biological science or related field, with at least 2 years of post-degree research experience or a Master’s degree in biological science or related field, with at least 1 year of post-degree research experience.

6 months or more of hands-on mammalian cell culture experience.

6 months or more of cGMP experience.

Biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry experience is preferred.

Cell Manufacturing Associate III:

Bachelor’s degree in biological science or related field, with at least 8 years of post-degree research experience or a Master’s degree in biological science or related field, with at least 6 years of post-degree research experience.

Extensive hands-on mammalian cell culture experience.

Extensive hands-on cGMP experience.

Biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry experience.

Apply online at: https://aa067.referrals.selectminds.com/jobs/cell-manufacturing-associate-ii-iii-car-t-cell-therapy-7663

Additional Information:

To see more of the amazing work being done by our CAR T group please visit: https://www.cityofhope.org/research/car-t-cell-therapy