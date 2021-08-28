Solid understanding of PCR, including PCR assay design and data analysis. 5-10 years of post-undergraduate experience in an experimental lab setting. $85,000 – $95,000 a year
From ChromaCode Inc – Sat, 28 Aug 2021 11:54:53 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Staff/Senior Research Associate – ChromaCode Inc – Carlsbad, CA
Solid understanding of PCR, including PCR assay design and data analysis. 5-10 years of post-undergraduate experience in an experimental lab setting. $85,000 – $95,000 a year