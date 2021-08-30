Senior Scientist/Scientist: in Vitro Cancer Biology – Newave Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

August 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist/Scientist: in Vitro Cancer Biology – Newave Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Biochemical and cellular assay development, and compound screening to support drug discovery efforts. Performing mechanistic studies on lead drug molecules. $70,000 – $150,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 30 Aug 2021 20:58:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist, Biology (Ocular) – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

May 27, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist, Biology (Ocular) – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Arrowhead is seeking a highly motivated biologist to join our growing Biology Department. The successful candidate will be joining a team dedicated to…From Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals – Thu, 27 May 2021 23:42:04 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]