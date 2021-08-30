Supervising Public Health Microbiologist – County of San Diego – San Diego, CA

August 30, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Supervising Public Health Microbiologist – County of San Diego – San Diego, CA

The Supervising Public Health Microbiologist position directs a section of microbiologists in the public health laboratory; acts as a consultant on test result… $84,718 – $104,083 a year
From County of San Diego – Mon, 30 Aug 2021 21:05:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director/Senior Director, Clinical Operations – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

June 25, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director/Senior Director, Clinical Operations – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Senior Director of Clinical Operations will assist the VP in overseeing the performance and management of Crinetics’ clinical programs, ensuring GCP and…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Fri, 26 Jun 2020 00:25:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]