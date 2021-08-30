The Supervising Public Health Microbiologist position directs a section of microbiologists in the public health laboratory; acts as a consultant on test result… $84,718 – $104,083 a year
From County of San Diego – Mon, 30 Aug 2021 21:05:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Supervising Public Health Microbiologist – County of San Diego – San Diego, CA
The Supervising Public Health Microbiologist position directs a section of microbiologists in the public health laboratory; acts as a consultant on test result… $84,718 – $104,083 a year