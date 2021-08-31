Research Scientist – Bioconjugation Chemistry – PRISM – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

August 31, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist – Bioconjugation Chemistry – PRISM – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

The Research Scientist, Bioconjugation Chemistry will conduct preparation, purification, and characterization of bioconjugates of antibodies with biologically… $75,000 – $105,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 31 Aug 2021 21:38:49 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Finance/Accounting or Admin Manager in Biotechnology – Neurophth Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

August 6, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Finance/Accounting or Admin Manager in Biotechnology – Neurophth Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Work closely with Finance to oversee budgets and cost controls, financial analysis, accounting practices and reports. Manage the payroll function.From Indeed – Fri, 06 Aug 2021 15:07:05 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]