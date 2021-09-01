Research Assistant I – NE – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

September 1, 2021

This position involves working with small laboratory animals. The individual will contribute simultaneously to various projects. Requires 1-3 years experience. $20.07 – $25.06 an hour
